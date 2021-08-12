Cache County School District more prepared for this year than last year at this time

File photo from the Cache County School District

NORTH LOGAN — A little bit of fall in the early morning air is getting educator juices going and ready for another year, according to Tim Smith, Public Information Officer for the Cache County School District.

Next week begins another school year where things are not back to normal, but on KVNU ‘s For the People program on Wednesday, Smith said they are better prepared.

“It is a challenge this year, but I feel like we do have a lot more tools at our disposal. If I think back where we were last year, we did not have testing in place when we began the school year. We did not have the advantage of vaccinations. We didn’t quite know whether the virus spread through touch as much as it did through respiratory droplets. I think we have a much better handle on that,” he said.

Smith said they really relied on the public, parents keeping their kids home when ill, staff staying home when sick, and good hygiene practices.

“I think if we have that level of cooperation this year and work closely with our health department, I think we have a good chance to get through this again.”

Although no mask mandate is in place, they are recommended. Utah Governor Spencer Cox said that masks will be available through the state for any student who wants one.