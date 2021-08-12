MILLVILLE — One man is dead and another man has been arrested after a shooting at a construction site in Millville. It occurred Thursday afternoon at about 1p.m. Limited information was available from the Cache County Sheriffs Office. The victim is only identified as an adult male Hispanic, and the suspect is also an adult male Hispanic. More details will be released later as information is obtained.
Fatal shooting in Millville
