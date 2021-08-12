June 5, 1976 – August 11, 2021 (age 45)

Heidi Nish Lowery, of Hyrum, Utah, graduated from this life on the 11th of August, 2021 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born on the 5th of June, 1976 in Logan, Utah to Lynn “J” Nish and Altheary (Terry) Reyburn. She was raised in Cache Valley and her childhood was filled with love and playgrounds and parks.

Her teen years were challenging but at 17 1/2 years she started a “new” life and became a convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints…one of the best decisions she ever made. This move shaped and defined the rest of her life.

After looking high and low for what felt like forever, she found Jeremiah Lowery in the autumn of 2001, just before 9/11. Their first date was on labor day and as the saying goes the rest is history! They were sealed for time and eternity on January 18, 2002.

Their family was soon blessed by the the births of 4 children, Benjamin, Katie, Emily and Natalie. The remaining years were full of mischief, dogs, cats, mud, cookies, trips, homeschooling and discovering new temporary “homes” with Jeremiah as he traveled the country helping to “build America”.

She worked hard on talent development, dabbling in many hobbies including scrap booking, dancing, needle arts, paper crafting, painting and family history.

She is survived by her husband Jeremiah, children Ben, Katie, Emily and Natalie. Her Parents Lynn Nish (Denese), Terry Stuart (Gordon), Siblings Carol (Travis), Justin (Rochelle), Julie (Travis), April (Jeremy), Brad (Christy).

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 12:00 pm at the Hyrum 15th Ward Chapel (455 East 100 South, Hyrum).

Visitations will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at White Pine Funeral Services (753 South 100 East, Logan) and on Tuesday, August 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 am at the church.

Interment at Hyrum Cemetery.

Those who would like to live stream the funeral may use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85476316337?pwd=RVAveU1X…

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.