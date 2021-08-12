Kelsey Knoche joining USU men’s basketball staff as Director of Operations and External Relations

Kelsey Knoche

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom has announced the addition of Kelsey Knoche to the staff, serving as the director of operations and external operations.

“We are extremely excited about the addition of Kelsey to our staff,” Odom said. “Kelsey has been around basketball her entire life and has been trained by one of the best in our profession in Mark Turgeon and his staff at Maryland. Kelsey’s skill set is exactly the right fit for our program and I know that she is excited to be an Aggie.”

Knoche has worked as an assistant coordinator with the Maryland Terrapin men’s basketball program since 2015 and was associated with the team as a student operations assistant for four more years during her undergraduate studies. With the Terrapins, Knoche coordinated basketball specific fundraising efforts, alumni relations and assisted with team travel. Additionally, Knoche worked closely with the team’s recruiting efforts, including coordinating on-campus visits and organizing all staff recruiting travel.

“I am incredibly grateful to coach Odom and the entire coaching staff for welcoming me into the Utah State men’s basketball family,” Knoche said. “Great things are happening in Logan and I am privileged to be a part of the program’s bright future. I would not be here today without the guidance of my family, coach Turgeon and the entire Maryland athletics community, and I will forever be thankful for their support. I look forward to getting on campus and hitting the ground running.”

A native of Fairfax, Virginia, Knoche is a 2015 graduate of Maryland’s Merrill College of Journalism. Knoche is the daughter of Chris Knoche, the head men’s basketball coach at American University from 1990-97, and the current color commentator for the University of Maryland men’s basketball radio broadcasts.

