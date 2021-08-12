Michael Scott Campbell, 64, beloved husband, father & grandpa, returned quietly to his Father in Heaven on August 9th, 2021, at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family members and dedicated nursing staff. Mike was born December 20, 1956, to Ray and Izabelle Campbell in Townsend, Montana, the youngest of three children, two sisters, Lois (Ed) Regan, and Janet (Steve) Kirksey, both of Townsend, Montana.

Mike was a loving and energetic boy who overcame many obstacles in his young life. As a result of a physical illness, he was schooled at home for 2 ½ years via intercom. Through perseverance and tenacity, he overcame his disabilities without a complaint. He loved all sports and participated whenever possible. Mike graduated from Broad County High School in 1975 and later attended Montana State University and was an excellent student.

From 1981 through 1984, Mike worked for CGG Seismic Survey Group, working around the Bear Lake Valley. It was during that time that he met his sweet Raye Jean who was a secretary for the CPA whom the crew rented from. They were married February 14, 1983 on Valentine’s day so that in the years to come they’d either remember their anniversary or Valentine’s Day with flowers and kisses…and have it covered! They were married 38 years, the best years of their lives! As work required a lot of time away from home, Mike decided to find employment closer to home. He was hired with JR Simplot on April 16th, 1984, at the Smoky Canyon Mine, then later moved to the Conda Plant where he worked until he retired as lead man, in 2019. Mike was well respected at his work by all his co-workers, and was a great leader and mentor. He was well known for his leadership and organizational skills.

Mike was preceded in death by his father and mother Raymond and Izabell Campbell, father and mother in law, Rex and Mildred Arnell, and baby daughter, Ivy Raye Campbell.

Mike is survived by son, Travis (Andrea) Woolstenhulme, two daughters, Sadie Jean Campbell and Tana Leigh (Jeff) Allen. He is the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren, Alexis (Kasey) Keetch, Khloe Jean, Brynleigh and Crue Hymas, Kyler (Mackenzie) Woolstenhulme, Shylee, Izzy Slash and Stormi Allen, and one great-grandson, Koy Keetch, and two on the way.

A graveside service will be held August 14th, 2021, at 2:00 pm in the St. Charles Cemetery with a viewing prior in the St. Charles LDS Church from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.