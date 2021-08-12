New county attorney sworn into office on Wednesday

John Luthy was sworn into office as Cache County Attorney on Wednesday by Judge Brian G. Cannell of the local 1st District Court (Photo shared by Cache County Executive David Zoo).

CACHE COUNTY – John Luthy was sworn in as the new Cache County Attorney in a noontime ceremony Wednesday officiated by Judge Brian D. Cannell of the 1st District Court.

Luthy was the near-unanimous choice of Cache County council members on Tuesday to fill out the unexpired term of former county attorney James Swink, stepping up to the new post from his previous position of chief deputy attorney in the county’s Civil Division.

“Although I love my job as chief civil deputy,” Luthy said in previous meetings with council members, “I firmly believe that I have something to offer as county attorney. This opportunity was unexpected, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Luthy has only served two years with the County Attorney’s Office, but has extensive previous legal experience.

Luthy was was born and raised here in Cache Valley, where he graduated from Sky View High School and Utah State University.

“While attending the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University,” Luthy explained, “I worked in the State Attorney’s General office in the Criminal Appeals division, working to keep felons behind bars.”

After law school, Luthy worked as legal clerk for Judge Gregory K. Warren of the U.S. Court of Appeals for two years and then clerked for Justice William C. Howell of the Utah Supreme Count and Judge Russell W. Bench of the Court of Appeals.

As a litigator for the Salt Lake City law firm of Suittor Axland, he took cases to trial in the Federal District Court and the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

In 2006, Luthy’s family of five relocated to South Carolina where he joined the full-time faculty of the University of South Carolina law school. He also taught part-time at the National Advocacy Center operated by the U.S. Department of Justice on the university campus.

In 2014, Luthy returned to Logan to join the law firm of Peck Hadfield Baxter & Moore, where he practiced general litigation until being invited to join the County Attorney’s Office.

Luthy’s appointment as county attorney will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

Luthy was one of three candidates whose names were forwarded by the Cache County GOP to the county council members for consideration in mid-July. The others were attorneys Dane Murray and Jacob Gordon, who are successful prosecutors in the county’s Criminal Division.

Both Murray and Gordon pledged during a County Council meeting on Aug. 3 to remain in those posts if they were pasted over for the county attorney appointment.