Preliminary hearing set for Logan man suspected of sexually abusing five girls

First District Courthouse in Logan.

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a 47-year-old Logan man suspected of sexually abusing multiple children over a long period of time. Fernando Carrillo was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail July 2 after the alleged victims contacted law enforcement.

Carrillo participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged with nine counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; and two counts of rape of a child, a second-degree felony.

Public defender Shannon Demler asked the court for the preliminary hearing, when a judge will determine whether or not there is sufficient evidence to bind Carrillo over for trial.

Judge Brian Cannell set the hearing for Sept. 15.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers began investigating Carrillo in May after five girls described being sexually abused and molested by him. The girls ranged in age from 7 to 14 at the time the alleged crimes occurred. All of them described similar incidents occurring while he was babysitting them, at his Logan apartment near 1700 North 400 West.

The alleged victims told police how Carrillo would inappropriately touch them repeatedly. He would let the girls play his computer and Xbox, and also “buy them things,” the report stated.

One of the girls described being raped by Carrillo several times when she was around 9-years-old. He would take her clothes off and place a towel over her eyes, so she couldn’t watch him.

Another alleged victim described how she once told Carrillo to stop touching her. He reportedly told her that he “no longer liked her and would not buy her stuff anymore,” according to the report.

Police officers questioned Carrillo. He reportedly denied the allegations, saying he was shocked.

Carrillo didn’t speak during Wednesday’s hearing. He is currently being held in jail without bail and could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

