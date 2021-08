High School Football Scoreboard: Aug. 13, 2021

Sky View 21, Herriman 10

– Next week: Sky View (1-0) at Bonneville (0-1).

Green Canyon 17, Crimson Cliffs 13

– Next week: Green Canyon (1-0) vs Park City (0-1).

Morgan 39, Bear River 5

– Next week: Bear River (0-1) at Clearfield (0-1).

Ridgeline 29, Bonneville 16

– Next week: Ridgeline (1-0) vs Stansbury (1-0).

Logan 20, Viewmont 16

– Next week: Logan (1-0) vs Juan Diego (1-0).

Stansbury 7, Mountain Crest 49

– Next week: Mountain Crest (0-1) vs Wasatch (1-0).