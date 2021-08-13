Musical comedy ‘Spamalot’ to debut tonight in Logan

The irreverent musical "Monty Python's Spamalot" will debut tonight at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan.

LOGAN – The first local, large-scale theatrical production of summer 2021 will debut tonight at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan.

“Spamalot” is a musical lovingly ripped off from the hilariously surreal 1970s sketch-comedy of the British television series “Monty Python’s Flying Circus.”

Specifically, “Spamalot” is derived from the wildly successful 1975 feature film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” The musical by Python veteran Eric Idle spoofs Arthurian legends and Broadway theatrical conventions.

In contrast to previous productions this summer — during which both the Lyric Repertory Company and the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre deliberately staged small-scale, intimate productions – the Cache Theatre Company is going all-out with a full-scale show with a cast of 20 local performers.

CTC veteran Landon Weeks will lead the cast as King Arthur, who is haplessly traipsing around medieval England (or is it Finland?) looking for knights to join his dubious Round Table gang. Arthur is followed by Zachary Brown as Patsy, a long-suffering sidekick who provides appropriate sound effects.

The first Round Table recruits are Cameron Neeley as Sir Robin and Ben Anderson as the incredibly violent Sir Lancelot.

Later, Chris Metz is converted from a decidedly anachronistic political radical into Sir Galahad by Catherine Paul as the Lady of the Lake.

Ms. Paul is, of course, accompanied by her bevy of Laker Girls, played by Nicole Martineau, Victoria Cardon, Crystal Muir, Brynn Francis, Natalie Lingardo and Jenn Schmidt.

Brad Rasmussen rounds out the main characters as an obviously confused Historian.

Members of the show’s ensemble get to strut their stuff in a variety of daffy character roles, including Sir Not Appearing in this Show and the lively plague victim Not Dead Yet Fred. They are Scott Johnson, Ty Saunders, Kipp Duffin, Alexa Brian, George Joeckel and Jared Gregersen.

“Spamalot” is being directed by Tommy Jennings, with choreography by Cece Craner, costumes by Caroline Robbins and Trevor Teuscher as music director.

Evening performances of “Spamalot” are slated for Aug. 13, 14, 16, 19, 20 and 21.

Matinee performances of the show will also be staged Aug. 14 and 21,

The performance of “Spamalot” on Thursday, Aug. 19 will feature American Sign Language interpretation.