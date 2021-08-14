PHOTO GALLERY: USU Football Scrimmage Aug. 14, 2021

Written by Cache Valley Daily
August 14, 2021

Photos by Tina Lerohl / Additional information about Tina’s work (or inquiries about purchasing her photos) can be found at tlcreations.photoreflect.com

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.