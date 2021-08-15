February 12, 1956 – August 11, 2021 (age 65)

Ilene Byington Bishop passed away Wednesday August 11, 2021 in Logan, Utah due to congestive heart failure. She was 65.

Ilene was born February 12, 1956 in Logan, Utah to Norman L. Byington and Eunice Pitcher. She attended the Logan City Schools and graduated from Logan High in 1974. Upon graduation she married the love of her life John David Bishop in the Logan LDS Temple on July 12, 1974. They were blessed with three sons, she loved her family. Ilene enjoyed working with the cub scouts, she was very talented in floral arranging and loved making gemstone jewelry. She loved even more giving them as gifts to so many people. She tole painted throughout the years many gifts for family and friends to enjoy in every season. Ilene had a heart of gold, an infectious smile and laughter.

She is survived by her husband David, three sons Benjamin (Cindy Dayton), Jacob (Jennifer Phillips), Andrew (Chelsey Moore), 9 Grandchildren Makenzie, Rylee, Karley, Haylee, Brooklyn, Mason, Mallory, Jude and Tyler whom she loved and was incredibly proud of, her Mother Eunice Mendelkow, Brother Clain Byington, Sisters Janet Webb and Una Grover.

She was preceded in death by her Grandson Jackson Jacob Bishop, Father Norman Byington, Brothers Allen Byington and Dale Byington, Brother-in-law Dennis Webb.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Logan City Cemetery.

A visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan.

The family wishes to thank CNS hospice for their love and care over the last year. In lieu of flowers, please make donations via Venmo @Jake-Bishop-40

Services may be viewed via Zoom at the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88128714855?pwd=VHZneUx6…