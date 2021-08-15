Llewellyn Gabriel Wyatt

August 15, 2021

2001-2021

Llewellyn Gabriel Wyatt passed away on August 8, 2021 due to complications from pneumonia. Gabriel was a kind young man, very talented artist and budding chef. Gabriel loved his family and spent most of his time doing service in indexing for the LDS church. His favorite companions were his younger brothers, Noel and Winston.

Gabriel was preceded in death by his two brothers, Sterling and Christian Wyatt.

He is survived by his parents, Amie Gerber and Thomas Wyatt, brothers Lincoln, Noel and Winston Wyatt, and sisters Jane Wyatt and Lily Flanagan.

Gabriel will be sorely missed by all those who were touched by his life. Til we meet again, dear son and brother.

