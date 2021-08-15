March 2, 1950 – August 14, 2021 (age 71)

Max Jay Gregory, 71, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 2, 1950, to Bernice Hodges and Seth Thomas Gregory in Lewiston, Utah.

Throughout his youth he enjoyed helping his dad with the racehorses and participating in many sporting activities. In his high school years, he participated in football and wrestling. After graduating from Sky View High School, he joined the Army National Guard and began his career at Presto Products where he made many dear and lifelong friends.

He married Dixie Lee Fish on January 11, 1974 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Throughout his life, he enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping at High Creek with his family and with the scouts, softball, golf, bowling, and snowmobiling. Max was an avid New York Yankees fan his entire life and was able to attend his first Yankees game in 2016. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints and served 13 years in the community as the Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America. After retirement, he and his wife were able to serve an 18-month mission in the Logan, UT area.

Max will be remembered for his kind heart and the love he showed to his family and friends. He was welcoming to all and made many friends during his life. His positive outlook on life and ability to crack a joke at just the right time brought joy to those around him.

He is survived by his wife Dixie Lee Fish of Lewiston, UT; four daughters, Mandy Mitchell (Mike) of Smithfield, UT; Kimberlee Flygare (Kirt) of Lewiston, UT; Bridget Holloway (Keith) of Fairborn, OH; Haili Gregory of Gainesville, FL; and 10 grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother and one sister, Ted Gregory (Rhea) of Plain City, UT; Beth Ellis (Don) of North Ogden, UT; a sister-in-law Bonnie Gregory of Lewiston, UT; and a brother-in-law Carl Preece of Smithfield, UT.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers Rex, Kay, Bob, and sister Mary Ann.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Lewiston 1st and 2nd Ward Chapel, 10 South 1600 West Lewiston, UT. Friends may call Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the same location.

A viewing will also be held preceding the funeral from 9:30 am – 10:30 am at the Lewiston Church.

Graveside services will follow the funeral at the Lewiston Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff in the Logan Regional and McKay-Dee Hospital’s ICU and an extra thanks to Katie who had a special place in his heart.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.webbmortuary.com