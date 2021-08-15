June 19, 1939 – August 15, 2021 (age 82)



Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Nedra Nelson, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at her home from a stroke. She was born on June 19, 1939 in Montpelier, Idaho, a daughter of Lyman Richard and Susan Amanda Loveland Nelson. She was raised in Fish Haven, Idaho, their family moved when she was ten to Logan for a short time and then to Brigham City where she attended Lincoln Elementary, Box Elder Junior and Senior High Schools.

Nedra married her high school sweetheart, Rulon Nelson in the Logan Temple on September 28, 1956. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many capacities. She and Rulon were ordinance workers at the Ogden and Brigham City Temples.

She went to cosmetology school where she became a licensed beautician.

Nedra and Rulon lived in Ogden, Mantua and Brigham City. After her children were in school, she took employment with the Ogden Standard, Box Elder Bank, Thiokol Credit Union and teaching at Central and Lakeview Elementary schools. She also was a private investigator and for 17 years she and dad had enjoyed tending their grandchildren.

Nedra was a member of the Calls Fort Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She loved crocheting, knitting, quilting, puzzles and being with her family.

Surviving are six children: Ken (Jodie) Nelson of Sandy, UT; Tammy (Don) Fenton of Port Charlotte, Florida; Kevin (Sandra) Nelson of Mantua; Tori (Paul) Tittensor of Brigham City; Rob (Shari) Nelson of South Willard; Teri (Broderic) Braegger of Brigham City; 19 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren and one brother, Blaine (Pat) Nelson; two sisters-in-law, Gareth Nelson and Becky Nelson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Rulon and three grandchildren, Dylan Perry Anderson, Shawn Martin Nelson, Alexis Nichole Nelson and three brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 23rd Ward Chapel, 320 E 600 N.

Viewings will be held on Wednesday, Aug 18th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, Utah and on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com

Click this link to view additional details about Nedra’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/nedra-nelson