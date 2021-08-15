‘Night Like No Other’ veterans benefit scheduled

A benefit concert to celebrate and support Cache Valley veterans is slated for 6 to 9 p.m. in Elk Ridge Park in North Logan on Friday, Aug. 27.

“A Night Like No Other” is sponsored by Sunset Valley Mortuary in cooperation with the Cache Valley Veterans Association (CVVA) and Utah Public Radio.

The event will feature entertainment, food, fun and prizes, plus a color guard and honors ceremony.

The concert is free to the public, but donations to fund support activities for veterans are encouraged.

The benefit’s entertainment will be provided by the Sky View High School Choir and the country-rock band Off Center.

Off Center is a quartet based in Northern Utah that bills itself as a county-rock band with alternative and punk influences. The band members include Caleb Gibson, Perry Platt and Adam Thorson.

The event will also include a raffle with huge prices from Camp Chef, the Anniversary Inn and other donors.

The Cache Valley Veterans Association is a non-profit group serving local veterans, including those in Franklin County.

CVVA programs benefit approximately 15,000 military veterans annually as well as activity duty service members and their families.

The CVVA operates the recently opened Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center in Logan, the only one-stop shop for veterans’ service and support in Utah.

CVVA programs include transition services for homeless veterans, benefits assistance, home accommodations for disabled veterans, service animal projects, honor guard services and much more.