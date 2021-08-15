June 13, 1948 – August 13, 2021 (age 73)

Wanda Mendenhall Ransom, 73, passed away on August 13, 2021 surrounded by her family in Preston, Idaho. She was born on June 13, 1948 in Cornish, Utah to Wilson and Wanda Verleen Bassett Mendenhall.

She married Wayne D. Heath and they had three children together. Later on she married Charles Dale Ransom. Wanda enjoyed hunting with her brothers, and she loved decorating for holidays. She was very crafty and enjoyed making things for her home. She loved beautiful flowers and working in her garden. She used the art of canning to bless her family with the fruits and vegetables from her garden. She participated in many bowling leagues as well as pool leagues. She was always a very hard worker.

Wanda is survived by her husband Charles Ransom as well as her children; Dalina Lee Neel (Martin), Jason Wayne Heath (Becky) and Nacoal Lynn Heath. She is also survived by her brothers; Doyle Mendenhall (Kim), Allan Mendenhall and by her sisters; Twila Dawn Terry (Jessie) and Tamie Bryant.

She was preceded in death by a son-in-law; Scott Knavel and a granddaughter; Bethany Ann Mercado as well as a sister; Ruthann Boyce and a sister-in-law; Lonnie May Mendenhall.

No formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards the funeral costs by contacting Webb Funeral Home at (208) 852-0533.

