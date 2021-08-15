November 17, 1926 – August 7, 2021 (94 years old)

We are sad to announce that on August 7, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Wesley Heber Blood (Logan, Utah). Family and friends can light a candle as a loving gesture for their loved one. Leave a sympathy message to the family in the guestbook on this memorial page of Wesley Heber Blood to show support.

He was predeceased by : his parents, H. Loran Blood and Marjorie Howard; his wife Chris; and his siblings, Howard, Lois and Helen.

He is survived by : his daughter Julie Defa (Todd); and his grandsons, Alan and Dylan.

Viewing was held on Sunday, August 15th 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (1223 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT 84047).

A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 16th 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Logan City Cemetery (1000 N 1200 E, Logan, UT 84321).

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.