2,441 new COVID cases from the weekend in Utah

A new three-day count of coronavirus cases from Friday (1,138), Saturday (886) and Sunday (417) means 2,441 Utahns tested positive over the weekend. That is an average of 814 cases a day from the weekend which is less than 903 a day, the current rolling seven-day average for positive tests. The state no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends and holidays.

The total of cases in Utah during the pandemic has reached 446,808.

The Monday report includes 12 new COVID deaths including a Cache Valley man, between 65-84 years of age, who was hospitalized at the time of this death. It is the 119th COVID death in northern Utah.

Among the three northern Utah counties in the Bear River Health District there were 133 new cases during the weekend. The district’s total case count stands at 23,825 and there are now 23,091 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district, 1,063 people have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.

Currently 74,460 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated. More than 160,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

The state reported Monday that 1.524 million Utahns are fully vaccinated, almost 47 percent of Utah’s total population.

There are 379 COVID patients hospitalized in Utah, 25 more than on Friday and 150 are in intensive care units, 14 more than on Friday. Over the course of the pandemic 19,360 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus.

As of Monday more than three million Utahns have been tested for coronavirus and 5.48 million tests have been administered in the state since the start of the pandemic. There were 17,060 people tested since Friday and 26,747 total tests were administered over that time.

Utah’s new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.4 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.5 percent.

Idaho’s Monday COVID update lists 2,245 coronavirus deaths in the state. The new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 208,598. Case counts in the three counties in southeast Idaho include 1,279 positive cases in Franklin County, 435 in Bear Lake County and 391 in Oneida County.