Ada Jane Hillier

August 16, 2021
June 28, 1946 ~ August 16, 2021 (age 75)

Ada Jane Hillier passed away on August 16, 2021 in Pocatello, Idaho.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Charles LDS Church.

Viewings will be held on Friday, August 20th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the St. Charles Church and one prior to the services on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Interment will be in the St. Charles Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.

