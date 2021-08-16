Ada Jane Hillier passed away on August 16, 2021 in Pocatello, Idaho.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Charles LDS Church.

Viewings will be held on Friday, August 20th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the St. Charles Church and one prior to the services on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Interment will be in the St. Charles Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.