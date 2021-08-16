June 12, 1973 – August 15, 2021 (age 48)

Matthew Clinton McNeel, age 48, passed away August 15, 2021.

Matt was born in Huntington Beach, California on June 12, 1973, to Penny Heap McNeel and Raymond Waugh McNeel. He grew up a happy boy who loved adventure. He grew into a man who still sought after it. Matt enjoyed riding bikes of all kinds, fishing, camping, working, and spending time with friends and family. He was an excellent carpenter, landscaper, mechanic, and all-around handy man. If you needed it done, he could do it.

He loved his family fiercely and was loved just as fiercely in return. He would give you the last dollar in his wallet and the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was a little rough on the outside but on the inside, was a precious gem. He was easy to love and could always make you laugh or smile.

Matt was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Waugh McNeel, maternal grandparents; Forrest Joel Heap and Nada Jean Taggart Heap, paternal grandparents; Glidden McNeel and Elizabeth Hibben McNeel.

Matt is survived by his mother; Penny Heap Lowe (Allen), sisters; Amy Chord (Rodney), Audra Shumway (Todd), Jana Bryant (Bill), his children; Natalie Jensen, Taylor Lowe, Boston Lowe; and 11 nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at the Logan cemetery Monday August 23, 2021 at 11 a.m.

A viewing will be held an hour prior at 10 a.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary.

Interment will be at The Logan City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.