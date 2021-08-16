Sex abuse case against former Hyrum man dismissed

Booking photo for Craig Braito (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — The child rape case against a 43-year-old former Hyrum man has been dismissed. Craig Braito was originally transferred from the Uintah County Jail and arraigned in December 2019.

A status hearing was held for Braito in 1st District Court Monday afternoon. He was previously charged with rape of a child and sodomy on a child, both first-degree felonies. The crimes allegedly occurred in 2011.

Court records show Braito was charged with similar allegations in the 8th District Court in Vernal. Last month, he pleaded guilty to four counts of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

During Monday’s hearing, Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray explained the two cases involved the same victim. He requested to dismiss the Hyrum case without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled in the future if prosecutors choose.

Braito did not appear for the hearing. He has been sentenced to one-to-15-years in prison.

will@cvradio.com