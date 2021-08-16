Utah-based hurricane expert says he is a climate change skeptic

Bill Pekny, an author and climate scientist who lives in Midway, Utah, has written a book titled “A Tale of Two Climates: One Real, One Imaginary”.

He says the title means the climate is “natural” — what he calls the “real climate” — and the other “imaginary” one is the scenario of climate change.

“I tried to tell it in an easy to read manner, what the other side of the story is,” Pekny explains. “That being not the one that you see in the media so much these days, rather the one from a scientist who’s lived with meteorology and science my whole career.”

He says our hurricane season lasts from the first of June to the first of November.

“And we’re just now in late August-early September coming into the peak of the hurricane season,” Pekny explains. “And that’s just from historical records, and the way we measure the length of the hurricane season.

“So, we’re getting there. It did start off this year like last year to be fairly active early on. But it’s tailed off.”

He says that at the end of last week, right before tropical storms Fred and Grace converged on the Eastern United States.

He says data over the years shows there has been no increasing trend in tropical cyclone or hurricane numbers, but he says if you watch enough national news coverage you might think differently.