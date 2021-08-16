West Nile Virus confirmed again in Cache County

A Logan City’s mosquito technician, separates mosquitoes from the rest of the catch on Wed., Aug 8, 2018.

LOGAN — The West Nile Virus has again been found in Cache Valley. The Cache Mosquito Abatement District was informed by the Utah State Public Health Laboratory that a recent mosquito sample tested positive for the virus in the county.

The West Nile Virus was confirmed in a mosquito trap in Benson.

Roger Rigby, Cache Mosquito Abatement District Manager said they will continue abatement and surveillance activities. Abatement consists of primarily larvicide, the killing or preventing larva from becoming adult mosquitoes.

The CMAD will also perform Adulticide, or fogging that occurs only at night when the Culex mosquitoes (the ones carrying WNV) are active. The day biting mosquitos are unlikely to be the species that carry the virus.

So far, there have not been any reported human cases of West Nile Virus in the county.

The Bear River Health Department recommends:

Use a mosquito repellent with DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to package directions.

Drain standing water in yards (old tires, potted plant trays, pet dishes, toys, buckets, rain gutters, etc.).

Wear long sleeves and pants between dusk and dawn.

Keep roof gutters clear of debris.

Clean swimming pools often or drain them.

Make sure screen doors and window screens are in good condition so that mosquitoes cannot get indoors.

Keep weeds and tall grass cut short; adult mosquitoes look for these shady places to rest during the hot daylight hours.

