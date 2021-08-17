30 years of Trout & Berry Days celebrated this weekend

PARADISE — After having a scaled-back version last year, Trout and Berry Days returns in full beginning this weekend in Paradise. On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, founder Roger Roundy said its roots are from over the mountain in Box Elder County.

“I was raised over the mountain in Fielding, and we used to have Fielding Fun Days every year. I remember it growing up and it was such a great memory for me. I thought it would be great if we could get back to having a community celebration (that) brings the community together and creates memories for the children,” said Roundy.

He said they started thinking what’s unique about Paradise and they said it has the state’s largest berry farm and at the time the largest trout farm in the state. So they decided to build something around that and now it’s celebrating 30 years.

Also on the program, committee chair Mandi Felici said it almost didn’t happen last year.

“I kind of came in as a volunteer in the middle of that, and a lot of people didn’t want to do it because of COVID and weren’t sure what we could do. I thought to go ahead and have the event because I thought you just can’t give up on something you’ve doing like this for 30 years.

“Last year we had to pare it down a bit, but we did it. So I was happy we were able to do that,” she explained.

Events kick off this Friday night and continue on Saturday featuring a horseshoe tournament, pickleball tournament and a Family Dance.

Then events continue the next weekend on Friday, August 27th with the Paradise Rodeo and a concert by western performer Dave Stamey.

On Saturday, the 28th highlights are the 5K Fun Run, Fire Department Breakfast, the Parade, the famous Trout Scramble and Berry Pie Eating Contest. The day concludes with the Trout Dinner with Berry Tarts.

For dinner tickets and registration, visit TroutandBerryDays.com.