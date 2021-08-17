January 19, 1935 – August 17, 2021 (age 86)

Andrew Robert Bybee, 86, passed away at home on August 17, 2021, due to age-related illness. Andy was born on January 19, 1935, in Soda Springs, Idaho. He was named after his grandfather Andrew Romero and was the third of four children born to Orson Sirren Bybee and Faunda Gweneviere Romero. He grew up on the ranch in Meadowville, north of Soda Springs, and always liked to say that he attended grade school in Meadowville, but that it wasn’t a one room school… just that one of the two rooms was boarded up. He attended Soda Springs High School and graduated from Logan High School. While he was attending USU, he met his sweetheart, Vera Patsy Roderick, through their older brothers. He and Patsy were married on May 27, 1955 in the Logan temple. They became parents to eight children.

They lived in Malad, Soda Springs, Salt Lake, Logan, and Jerome throughout their 66 years of marriage. Andy attended Utah State University where he graduated with a degree in Psychology and minors in Chemistry, Zoology, and Pre-Med. He taught school/counselor, worked as a chemist/lab tech, payroll accountant, and farmer (raising barley, hay, cows, and kids).

As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Andy served in many callings. He enjoyed traveling and partnering his wife in square dancing. He also loved telling stories about his family history and discussing any topic with anybody.

Andy is survived by his wife, Patsy, and seven children: Todd John Bybee, Tracy Bybee Norr, Andrew Chad Bybee (Daneil), Pamela Vera Bybee Gunnell (Nolan), Monica Lee Bybee Palmer (Scott), Corey Roderick Bybee (Ruth), and Alexis Ann Bybee Daniels, 22 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Orson Sirren Bybee and Faunda Romero, his brothers Don LeRoy Bybee and Sirren Florenz Bybee, his sister Pauline Bybee Schaeffer, son Gregory Robert Bybee (Roslynn), and grandsons Albert John Muir Bybee and Nathan Robert Bybee.

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Horsley Funeral Home (132 West 300 North, Malad) with funeral services at the Malad Stake Center (1250 North 1100 West, Malad).

Interment will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery. See www.horsleyfuneralhome.com for dates and times.

The family wishes to express appreciation to the hospice nurses and caregivers who showed great patience and tenderness with Dad during the past several months, especially Courtney, Brittny, Missy, and MaRee.