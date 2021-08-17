Cache Valley COVID test sites announced; risk ratio numbers updated

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) announced COVID test sites are available in two locations in Cache Valley this week and both offer PCR and rapid antigen tests. There will also be testing for children ages one and older.

The Cache Valley Hospital site is open each day including Saturday at 2380 N. 400 E., North Logan, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. A drive-through site in Hyrum at 695 E. Main St. will be open Thursday from noon to 7 p.m.

The Utah Department of Health updated risk ratio statistics Tuesday which indicate in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 5.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Tuesday UDOH reported 963 new positive coronavirus cases. Because of a problem with a data file transfer no COVID deaths were reported; Monday and Tuesday deaths will be reported Wednesday.

The total of cases in Utah during the pandemic has reached 447,771.

The Bear River Health District reported 34 new cases since Monday. The district’s total case count grew to 23,859 and there are now 23,122 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,065 people have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases is 950 a day, the highest in six months.

As of Tuesday 1.527 million Utahns are fully vaccinated, about 47 percent of Utah’s total population.

There are 382 COVID patients hospitalized in Utah, three more than on Monday and 255 are in intensive care units, five more than Monday. Over 19,000 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

Two of Utah’s COVID metrics grew Tuesday: the new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is up to 13.5 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” increased to 9.6 percent.

The Idaho COVID update lists 2,251 coronavirus deaths in the state. The new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 209,411. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,280 positive cases in Franklin County, 435 in Bear Lake County and 391 in Oneida County.