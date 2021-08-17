Jury trial scheduled for Logan man charged with date rape

Gavel. Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

LOGAN — A trial date has been set for a 26-year-old Logan man suspected in a date rape crime. Karsten M. Hinckley was arrested in 2019 and later released on $40,000 bond.

Hinckley appeared in 1st District Court Monday afternoon. He was previously charged with rape and forcible sodomy, both first-degree felonies.

Defense attorney Ed Brass asked for the jury trial, after previous efforts to work out a plea deal failed. The four day trial was scheduled for March 1-4. The case has been delayed partially due to COVID-19 restrictions that have limited in-person hearings.

Logan City police officers began investigating Hinckley after the alleged victim contacted 911 on Dec. 26, 2019. She claimed that she was on a date with the suspect when he sexually assaulted her.

Hinckley cooperated with police when they contacted him hours later. He was booked into the Cache County Jail and later released on pretrial supervision after posting bail.

Hinckley didn’t speak during Monday’s hearing. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

