Jury trial scheduled for Logan man charged with USU campus rape

First District Courthouse in Logan.

LOGAN — The rape case against a 20-year-old Logan man is heading to trial. Devoney I. Stanley was arrested in 2019 and booked into the Cache County Jail until being allowed bail.

Stanley appeared in 1st District Court Monday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of object rape, a first-degree felony.

According to a police report, the crime allegedly occurred on campus at Utah State in May 2019. The alleged victim and defendant were acquaintances.

In January 2020, Stanley waived his right to a preliminary hearing, where a judge would have determined if prosecutors have sufficient evidence to bind the defendant over for trial. He also entered a plea of “not guilty” to the charge.

Court staff report, a two day jury trial was set Nov. 4-5. Stanley was ordered to appear for a final pretrial conference Oct. 18.

Stanley is currently out of jail after posting $10,000 bail. As part of his pretrial release, he is prohibited from consuming any illegal drugs or alcohol, and stay away from the alleged victim’s residence and place of employment. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com