January 15, 1935 – August 13, 2021 (age 86)

Lee Arnold Dalton, 86, of Millville, UT, passed away peacefully Friday, August 13, 2021 at his home of many years. He joined the love of his life, Darnell Jessop Dalton. They were married for 54 years and had many close family and friends. He was a loving father, brother, and husband.

Dad enjoyed every bit of life. He was a hard worker and loved his family and the outdoors more than anything. Whether it was fishing or hunting he was always ready to go.

Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Darnell; brothers, Jack, Tim, and Newell; and many other family members and friends.

He is survived by his sister, Sharon; son, Jeff (Jaime, Aubree, Montee); and son, Stewart (Annette, Brynna, Dyllan).

He will be missed by all who knew him and knew his gruff but honest exterior, which was only skin deep.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Millville Cemetery, 300 E 100 N, Millville, UT.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.