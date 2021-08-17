Mike Lee challenger is coming to Tremonton Wednesday evening

From Beckyforutah.com

TREMONTON — Citing her experience and success bringing people together to solve problems, Representative Becky Edwards announced this past May that she will challenge U.S. Senator Mike Lee in the Utah Republican primary.

The race is beginning early as it will not play out until the spring of 2022.

As a member of the Utah House of Representatives for ten years, Edwards became known as the education lawmaker.

“It was always an issue that was important to me, it was one of the things that really got me involved in a public service career to begin with. Both volunteering in local schools, being a PTA president, a lot of those things just brought education(to) the forefront of my mind,” she said.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Edwards said as she travels around the state with the U.S. Senate race, she finds similar concerns as she did while serving in the legislature before, such as education, health care, air quality and affordable housing.

She invites residents of northern Utah to meet with her Wednesday night as she brings what she calls her Yellow Couch Tour to Tremonton’s Meadow Park at 630p.m.

You can find out more about her campaign at beckyforutah.com