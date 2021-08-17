March 8, 1960 – August 16, 2021 (age 61)

Shayle Kit Adair, 61, passed away August 16, 2021 from natural causes at his home. He was born March 8, 1960 in Rehoboth, New Mexico the son of Albert & Gwen Adair. He was a truck driver with RR Donnelley. He loved fishing and the great outdoors. He also enjoyed snowmobiling. He was a collector of many things.

He is survived by his mother, Gwen; a sister, Teri (Rod) Crook; and by two brothers, Tod (Toni) Adair and Clate (Steph) Adair.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Dirk Adair; by his uncles, a nephew and by his grandparents.

Family only services will be held.

