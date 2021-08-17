September 9, 1930 – August 16, 2021 (age 90)

Our beloved Esther Shirleen Thompson Clark began and finished her journey in this life within the magnificence of Cache Valley, Utah. Heavenly Father released her from her broken and worn out body on August 16, 2021 just weeks before her 91st birthday.

Shirleen was born September 9, 1930 in Logan, Utah to Glen William and Melba Allen Thompson of Clarkston. She is the eldest of four children. All were raised on the family farm in Clarkston. At an early age, Shirleen was deeply involved in farm chores. She was trusted to get the draft horses to and from the barn and fields. During the hay harvest, her days were spent “Tromping” the wagon loads of loose hay. She was taught to work hard, trust in her Heavenly Father and to smile every day.

Shirleen was educated at Clarkston Elementary, North Cache High School and Utah State University. She was blessed with a beautiful soprano singing voice and shared her talents in traveling assemblies, musicals, church meetings and funerals. Her beauty and grace attracted many young men, no doubt, but one became that special young man, one she’d known since childhood. His name was Denzel Clark and he truly captured her heart. They were married and sealed for eternity in the Logan, Utah Temple October 9, 1950. Denzel gained employment with the Union Pacific Railroad, and while they made their lifelong home in Clarkston, because of employment, they lived in Evanston, Wyoming for a year or so.

Shirleen’s heart has always been close to the soil. She enjoyed gardening and flowers and spending beautiful hours with Denzel and family in the grandeur of the outdoors. Her fond memories included hiking to Long Hill and picking Johnny jump-ups and Curly cues. She was an expert seamstress. She often stitched dresses and outfits for she and her two daughters. Her talent in the kitchen is renowned by the recipients of delicious meals. But, more importantly, she knew that mealtime was a special time for strengthening family bonds through delicious food and love overflowing.

Shirleen was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and bore a strong testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She served in multiple offices including, Primary teacher and chorister, Relief Society instructor and Ward and Stake Relief Society presidencies. Though her body prevented her participation in her later years, she always held a current temple recommend.

Shirleen and Denzel were blessed with three adoring children. Debra (Daniel) Cooper, Clarkston, Valerie Clark Miller, and Zane Denzel Clark (Annette), Providence. 17 Grandchildren and 34 Great-Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Melba Thompson, a daughter, Valerie Clark Miller, a granddaughter, Erin Miller, a daughter in law, Kristine Goodey Clark and a sister-in-law, Karen Lott Thompson.

She is survived by her Husband, Denzel, her sisters, Beth Williams, Perry, Venna (Ken) Balls, Clarkston and her brother, Norman (Karen) Thompson, Gilbert, AZ.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 21, 2021 in the Clarkston, Utah LDS Church, 25 East 100 South, Clarkston, Utah.

Services begin at 2:30 PM with a viewing at 1:00 PM in the Relief Society Room.

Interment will be in the Clarkston Cemetery.

Those who would like to live stream the services may use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82104895638?pwd=azYwTCtv…

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Logan Regional Hospital, Maple Springs, and Aegis Hospice and a deep debt of gratitude to Dr. Michael Stones for lifelong medical care for Shirleen.

