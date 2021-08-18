1,498 COVID cases reported Wednesday in Utah, the most in six months

A report Wednesday of 1,488 new COVID cases is the largest one-day amount in Utah in more than six months.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) also announced 12 more deaths from the virus, six of which were not reported yesterday and six more reported today. Two of them were Box Elder County residents, a man between 65-84 years of age who was hospitalized at the time of death and a woman older than 85 who was not hospitalized.

There have been 120 COVID deaths in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The total of cases in Utah during the pandemic has reached 449,259.

There were 76 new COVID cases reported in northern Utah since Tuesday. The district’s total case count grew to 23,935 and there are now 23,174 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,069 people have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases has grown to 1,004 a day, also the highest in six months.

As of Wednesday 1.531 million Utahns are fully vaccinated, about 47 percent of Utah’s total population.

There are 398 COVID patients hospitalized in Utah, 16 more than on Tuesday and 155 are in intensive care units, the same as Tuesday. Over 19,000 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

Two of Utah’s COVID metrics grew again Wednesday: the new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is up to 13.6 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” increased to 9.7 percent.

The Utah Department of Health again updated risk ratio statistics Wednesday which indicate in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The Idaho Wednesday COVID update lists 2,258 coronavirus deaths in the state. The new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 210,315. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,284 total positive cases in Franklin County, 435 in Bear Lake County and 392 in Oneida County.