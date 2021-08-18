Cassie Hunsaker, age 55, wife, mother and grandmother, passed away due to pancreatic cancer, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in Malad, ID.

Born February 25, 1966, to parents John Herbert Curfew and Julia Ann Anderson in Vernal, UT. She lived in Vernal and Jensen, Utah, Texas, and Tennessee during her lifetime. She graduated from Clearfield High School. She married Aron Lynn Hunsaker on July 5, 1987, in Elko, NV. They were sealed for time and all eternity on December 11, 2000, in the Ogden Utah Temple.

Cassie worked as a CNA at the Foothill Care Center, as a bookkeeper for RC Wiley and a Production Worker at the Clover Club. The job she loved most was being a homemaker for her family. She adored her grandchildren and loved being with them. She was a loving and caring person who would often put others’ needs before her own.

She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she fulfilled callings as a Sunbeam teacher and a Nursery leader alongside her husband. She enjoyed making jewelry, embroidery, and reading. She could often be found working on a word search or crossword puzzle.

She is survived by her husband, Aron. Her children: Elizabeth Ann (Toker) Burningham, Natasha Lee (Curtis) Pacheco, Casey Lynn (Maggie) Hunsaker; siblings: David Curfew, Tina (Wil) Honsvick, Leilani (Bryan) Thalman, Joe Curfew, Sarah (Brandon) Booth.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Julie Ann Hollopeter.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Willard 4th Ward Chapel, 45 North 100 West, Willard, UT.

Viewings will be held Monday, August 23, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT, and Tuesday from 9:30 – 10:30 at the church prior to services.

Interment will be in the Willard Cemetery.

The family wishes to express their thanks to the supportive medical staff at Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Huntsman Cancer Institute to help find a cure.

