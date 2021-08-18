Eric Richard Godfrey passed away on August 15, 2021, in his home surrounded by family. He was born on December 27, 1984, to Max and Anita Richins Godfrey.

Eric loved music and was a talented musician. He played the oboe and excelled at the piano. He shared his talents regularly, providing comfort and peace to those around him. Eric enjoyed art and was a talented artist and writer. He would often be found at the kitchen table with paint, colored pencils, or watercolor. He recently completed a rough draft of a children’s book with his own illustrations and had plans to continue the series.

Eric was incredibly intelligent and creative! The evidence is in his various 4H projects and group associations such as Trail Trotters and the Lincoln Youth Symphony. His talents and work ethic earned him a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University in Landscape Architecture. Horticulture, gardening, and landscape design were a passion of Eric’s. He also earned a Masters degree in special education. His service in the schools was something that he enjoyed and was proud of.

Eric loved Traveling. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the New York, New York South Mission. He liked the city and loved to meet new people from different places and different cultures. He also traveled to Hawaii, Germany, and France. He taught himself to speak and understand the French language.

Eric was a hard worker with a desire to support himself. He held several service-related jobs including: manager of the Lowes garden center in Logan, UT, a CNA in Tremonton UT and Twin falls ID nursing homes, a special education teacher in Gallop, NM, a special education aid at James Madison Elementary in Ogden, UT, and was a caregiver at a boys home. He taught English online to children from a foreign country and was currently employed with the IRS.

Eric is survived by his parents; siblings, Tami Munns (Charlee) of Riverside UT, Cheryl (Ryan) Larsen of Ovid ID, Jeni Aiken of Riverside UT, and Eldon (Sarah) Godfrey of Beaver UT, 6 nephews and 5 nieces and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Leo and Iva Godfrey, Douglas and Luana Richins-Andersen, and Darwin Andersen.

Viewings will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Belmont LDS Chapel (16925 N 5200 W, Riverside, UT) from 6-8pm, and Monday, August 23, from 9-10:30am.

Funeral Services will begin at 11am.

Interment will be at the Grouse Creek, UT cemetery.

There will be a recording uploaded under his obituary within 24-48 hours after his services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.