Federal charges being considered for former school aide charged with sharing child pornography

Photo of Ivan Gabriel Cardona-Davila (Courtesy: Facebook)

LOGAN — A 27-year-old Logan man previously arrested on suspicion of downloading child pornography may be facing federal charges now. Ivan “Gabe” Cardona-Davila was booked into the Cache County Jail in July, where he is being held without bail.

Cardona participated in a virtual hearing 1st District Court Tuesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; five counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and, two misdemeanors for drug possession.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray told the court, federal prosecutors had begun screening evidence against Cardona and may file charges in federal court. He asked for the state case to be temporarily postponed, pending their decision.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Cardona to remain in jail and appear again for a status hearing Sept. 7.

According to arresting documents, Logan City police officers began investigating Cardona after receiving a tip from SnapChat, claiming he had been sharing child pornography with other individuals. The social media account and computer IP address were traced to Cardona’s Logan apartment, near 100 N. 500 East.

Detectives were provided with 47 files allegedly shared by Cardona. Many of the images were of young girls, between 5 and 12-years-old. The children were in various stages of undress.

On July 14 police served a warrant to Cardona’s apartment, seizing all electronic devices. A forensic scan of his cell phone showed over 16,000 pornographic images, most were of children. There was also evidence that he had recently downloaded a program to hide his internet identity.

Detectives report that some of the files on Cardona’s phone were of children being raped by adult men. The alleged victims appeared to range in age from 18-months to six-years-old.

During the search of Cardona’s apartment, a THC vape pen was located in his room. He later tested positive for THC. Police also found five firearms, including rifles, a shotgun and handgun.

The arrest report stated that while transporting Cardona to the police department, he admitted that he had a problem with child pornography. He acknowledged to knowing it was wrong but couldn’t stop. He confessed to viewing the illegal images and videos on the dark web and from SnapChat.

Cardona was employed last year at Fast Forward Charter High School, according to Principal Jill Lowe. She explained that he had worked as a classroom aide and had passed a background check. He was still employed with the school when he was arrested but isn’t any longer.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

