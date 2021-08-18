August 29, 1935 – August 18, 2021 (age 85)

H. Alvaro Jones also known as Jonesy, returned to his Heavenly Home Wednesday, August 18, 2021. He was born March 29, 1935 to Mark Alloid Jones and Mary Louise Willmore in Fairview ID.

Alvaro grew up in Fairview with his five brothers and two sisters. He spent several years there and then moved to Preston where he attended school. He met his sweetheart ,Beverly Jean Call, at the Snooty Cat Cafe, where she was working as a car hop. They were later married on June 5, 1958 in the Logan Utah Temple. Bev was the love of his life. Throughout their life they enjoyed camping and get-togethers with his family. Alvaro will be remembered by his kind heart, Dutch oven cooking but most of all his love for his family.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, his children Rodney (Clydelle) of Preston ID; Teresa (Chris) of Hazelton ID; David (Cindy) of Preston ID; Debbie (Jack) of Salt Lake City UT; Laurie (Dan) of Preston ID. He is also survived by 17 Grandchildren 20 Great-Grandchildren a brother and sister, Alfred (Clareen) Jones of Preston and Mary Lue (Zip) Chandler of Rupert, Idaho.

He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers Tom, Gary, Troy, and by a sister, Ramona. We extend our sincere and heartfelt thanks you to FCMC and especially to all the doctors and nurses that gave excellent care and compassion.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Preston North Stake Center, 310 N. State, Preston, Idaho.

Viewings will be held Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho and Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the stake center.

Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.