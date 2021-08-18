February 01, 1978 – August 17, 2021 (age 43)

Jason Verl Wilkey, 43, of Nephi, passed away August 17, 2021, at a Salt Lake hospital following an extended illness. He was born February 01, 1978, to Verl and Kaye Wilkey. He was raised and educated in Nephi, where he graduated from Juab High School. He married Trina Johnston on May 05, 2001, in the Manti Temple. Together they have three children Savannah, Dakota, and Trason.

Jason loved taking pictures of family vacations and of trains. He loved visiting the national parks and working on puzzles. He always listened to country music and would sing along. In high school, he started sharing his love of country music by making cassette tapes for everyone. He continued this passion later in life with CD’s. He could always wiggle his ears. He was his mother’s favorite son, was always concerned about others, and would always call and check on them. He would spend hours addressing Christmas cards for friends and family.

Jason is survived by his parents, Verl and Kaye Wilkey of Nephi; his wife, Trina; daughters, Savannah and Dakota; and son Trason Wilkey all of Nephi; siblings, Tammy Haddad, Cathy Wilkey, and Carla (Fizz) Bodily.

He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, a father-in-law, Rodney Johnston; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 12:00 noon at the Nephi 1st Ward Chapel, located at 222 S 100 E Nephi.

Interment will follow at the Vine Bluff Cemetery in Nephi.

There will be a visitation and friends may call from 10:30 to 11:30 am prior to services at the church.

