Logan couple killed in small plane crash near Bountiful

Tyson Peterson and Kallie Edwards Peterson, killed Sunday night in a small plane crash in Davis County (Courtesy: Facebook).

LOGAN — Officials have released the identities of a Logan couple and another man killed Sunday night in a small plane crash in Davis County. Tyson Peterson and his wife, Kallie Edwards Peterson were passengers in the aircraft, when it went down in a remote part of the Sessions Mountains, east of Bountiful. Both were 24 years old.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office also identified the pilot as 28-year-old J. Parker Christensen from Ogden. He was flying the Cessna 182, when it crashed Sunday night around 7:00 p.m.

Flight tracklogs for the aircraft showed the plane departed from Skypark Airport located in Woods Cross, at 6:42 p.m. The crash was reported by a citizen who called 911.

Davis County Search and Rescue with help of a Department of Public Safety helicopter were able to locate the crash early Monday morning. There were no survivors.

According to Kallie Peterson’s Facebook page, the couple were married Aug. 14, 2020. She recently graduated from Utah State University and was a Certified Flight Instructor for the Aviation Program.

Tyson Peterson was originally from Parker, Colorado. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before attending Utah State.

The sheriff’s office said the NTSB and the FAA are still investigating the cause of the crash. The plane was registered to Apache Air Service LLC out of Helena, Mont.

Funeral services are still being arranged and have not been announced.

