December 31, 1949 – August 13, 2021 (age 71)

It is with heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of our father, husband, leader, and friend Raymond W. Corn. Ray passed on Friday August 13th, 2021. Ray was born in Cebu City, Philippines on December 31st, 1949. He moved with his family to Kansas City in 1954 and then on to Broomfield Colorado in 1960. He graduated from Northern Colorado University with a B.A in social sciences with an emphasis in history and political science in 1971. Having been ranked second in the State of Colorado for wrestling in 1967 he was originally recruited and signed to wrestle for the bears, but he ended up successfully competing on the gymnastics team instead. After graduating he took a job as a teacher and coach at Oakley High school in Kansas but left to return to Colorado to teach History as well as coach the high school gymnastics team at Bear Creek High School from 1972-1977. He moved to Utah State University to Coach the Gymnastics team in 1978 and remained until his retirement in 2008. He was inducted into the Utah State Hall of Fame in 2015. It was at Utah State where he met the love of his life, Shelly (Knighton) Corn. They were married August 26th, 1988 in the Old Rock Church in Providence, Utah. He considered Shelly his dearest friend and confidant. He loved traveling with her, especially to their favorite spot in Mexico. Ray also enjoyed spending time on the golf course and supporting and spending time with his grandchildren.

Ray touched many lives through the sport of gymnastics. He was a coach who would lead his teams to success with unmatched passion and energy. A coach who was genuinely excited for his students no matter what their talent level or capacity, whether their accomplishments were great or small Ray loved to be part of developing athletes. Being a true lifelong teacher Ray mentored numerous coaches, many who still coach, own successful clubs, or coach in Collegiate Gymnastics today. His impact on the sport and to all those who had the pleasure to know and work with him cannot be measured.

Ray truly was a huge success. But to those closest to him he was much more than a coach. He was a loving and loyal husband, a caring and compassionate father, a brother, a mentor, a friend, a supporter, and of course an energetic grandpa. But most of all he was a generous and dependable man. A truly great man. In searching for words to explain what he means to us as a family I have realized that some men have such an impact that words are not worthy to describe because they cannot possibly convey the feelings or emotions. We are devastated. There will only ever be one Ray Corn.

Ray is preceded in death by his Father Allen L. Corn Sr., and his mother Elisa Corn.

He is survived by his wife Shelly (Knighton) Corn, daughter Amanda (Corn) Nilson and Spouse Josh Nilson, daughter Christina Corn, older sister Annabelle Luym and Spouse Douglas Luym, older brother Allen L. Corn Jr. and Spouse Phalla Corn, and younger brother Robert Corn and spouse Tanya Corn, also survived by his six Grandchildren: Tristan, Ezekiel, Remington, Emma, Liam, and Asher.

A viewing and memorial service will be held at the Virgin Valley Mortuary in Mesquite, Nevada on Monday- August 23 at 10:00am pst.