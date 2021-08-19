June 27, 1951 – August 17, 2021 (age 70)

Barbara Ann Aldridge, 70, of Downey passed away peacefully August 17, 2021 surrounded by family.

She was born to the late Orville Curtis and Wilma Ruth Barnes on June 27, 1951 in Topeka, Kansas. Barbara graduated from Lincoln High School in Seattle, Washington and attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho.

She married Howard Neal Aldridge August 13, 1971 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They raised their family in Rupert, Idaho and later moved to Downey, Idaho. She loved living in Downey and the people who lived there. Barbara is survived by her husband, Neal, and six children: Amy Aldridge, of Downey; Wade (Kelly) Aldridge, of Caldwell; Jenny (Steve) Mitchell, of Boise; Emily (Ben) Lowder, of Jerome; Jessica (Chris) Walquist, of Burley; and Ashley (Justin) Smith, of Chubbuck. She is also survived by her sister Beth (Frank) Conaway of Hinsdale, Illinois, and seventeen grandchildren (Samantha, Kelsie, Taylor, Ethan, Sarah, Jeremiah, Cassidy, Kaylee, Joel, Jessica, Jadah, Burke, Annie, Alexis, Tytus, Allyson, and Teagan) and three great-grandchildren (Serena, Oliver, and Johnie).

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Jan, her daughter, Sarah, and her granddaughter, Graycee.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and found great joy in living the gospel. She lived her life with integrity and always wanted to do what was right. She loved indexing on Family Search and helped thousands to find the information about their loved ones. She loved knitting and crafts. She passed on her love of reading to her children and grandchildren. She worked for over twenty years with troubled youth and found great satisfaction in serving them. She was sweet and kind and never met a person she didn’t like. She had a curious mind and loved to explore untraveled roads. Her family feels it was a tender mercy that she was able to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary with them just four days before her passing.

Her viewing will be held on Monday, August 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Downey LDS Chapel and her funeral service will be at noon that same day.

She will be buried in Downey, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.