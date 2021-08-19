Cache Valley products included in food delivery for flood victims in Enoch and Cedar City

Volunteers load a car with groceries in June for people who took part in Farmers Feeding Utah. the event was held in the parking lot of Utah State University's Maverick stadium.

SANDY – Utah State University’s Hunger Solutions Institute & Create Better Health program is working hand in hand with The Miracle of Agriculture Foundation’s Farmers Feeding Utah in quickly responding to challenges faced by families and individuals in the Enoch and Cedar City because of recent floods.

The Cache Valley dairy industry and other area products were included in the food boxes, said Matt Hargreaves, spokesman for the group.

The food boxes were distributed on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

“In keeping with previous ‘Miracle Projects’, those receiving food stayed in vehicles and have food placed inside their vehicles,” he said. “The event provided direct food donations to approximately 500 families in Enoch and Cedar City.”

Donations of beef, pork, milk, cheese, eggs, sweet corn, and other seasonal produce were handed out until supplies last.

Farmers Feeding Utah is a campaign of the Miracle of Agriculture Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization set up as the charitable arm of the Utah Farm Bureau Federation.

Additional logistical and in-kind support came from The Utah Department of Agriculture & Food (UDAF), The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Farm Bureau Financial Services.

Additional donations and contributions for the project in Iron County came from Smithfield Foods, Intermountain Farmers Association (IFA), Merrill Financial, and Cal-Maine Foods of Delta, and DairyWest.

“Volunteers notified those struggling with food insecurity with details about picking up the food,” Hargreaves added.

Donations to the ‘Miracle of Agriculture Foundation’ for the Farmers Feeding Utah project were used to purchase, process, and deliver food to families in need, giving both Utah families and farmers a hand up.

To date, the Farmers Feeding Utah campaign has provided approximately 1.5 million pounds of food, with a retail value of more than $3.4 million to more than 35,000 Utah residents in the Utah.

To make a tax-deductible contribution to this project, individuals and businesses can go to FarmersFeedingUtah.org.