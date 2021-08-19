Health department records the 121st COVID death in Northern Utah

FILE PHOTO - Medical professional secures a COVID test. Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

The COVID death of a northern Utah resident was among the 14 new deaths reported by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) on Thursday; five of the deaths occurred before July 19, 2021.

A Cache County woman between 45-64 years of age who was hospitalized at the time of death is the 121st coronavirus fatality in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The Thursday report from UDOH indicates 1,280 new COVID cases. There have been 450,539 total positives in Utah in 16 months of the pandemic.

The total of cases in Utah during the pandemic has reached 449,259.

There were 54 new COVID cases reported in northern Utah since Wednesday. The district’s total case count grew to 23,989 and there are now 23,245 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,073 people have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases has grown from l,004 to 1,010 a day, the highest in six months.

As of Thursday 1.535 million Utahns are fully vaccinated, over 47 percent of Utah’s total population.

There are 399 COVID patients hospitalized in Utah, one more than on Wednesday and 162 are in intensive care units which is seven more than Wednesday. Over 20,000 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

Once again two of Utah’s COVID metrics grew even larger Thursday: the new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is up to 13.9 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” increased to 9.9 percent.

Currently 75,415 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated. More than 162,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

The Thursday report shows 7,878 Utahns were tested since Wednesday and a total of 13,028 tests were conducted in Utah during that time.

The Idaho Thursday COVID update lists 2,280 coronavirus deaths in the state. The new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 211,532. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,283 total positive cases in Franklin County, 436 in Bear Lake County and 393 in Oneida County.