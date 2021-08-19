Our Mother and Grandmother, June Rose Peterson, passed away on August 16, 2021, at her home in Bear River City, Utah, at the age of 86. She was born June 20, 1935, in Edgemont, South Dakota, to Paul Franklin and Myrtle Catherine Albright.

June married Grant Cronquist Peterson on May 4, 1957, in Los Angeles, California. They had three children.

During her life June lived in Edgemont, South Dakota; Los Angeles, California; Manteca, California; and Bear River City, Utah. She graduated from Los Angeles High School and attended Los Angeles School of Dance.

June was a tremendous wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to read and square dance with dad. She was a very accomplished cook and loved trying new recipes.

June was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in the Oakland Temple doing marriage ordinances.

June is survived by her son, Mark Franklin Peterson, in California; daughter Trina Gardner (Mike); son Loren Samuel Peterson; grandchildren, Kirsten Britton (Cody), Andrew Nelson, Michael Nelson (Danielle), Catlyn Hodges (Robert); great grandchildren, Colby Nelson, Alley Britton, and Bailey Britton.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Catherine Albright; husband, Grant C. Peterson; and granddaughter, Carrie Rose Nelson.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday August 24, 2021, from 9:30-10:30 AM at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton).

The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM.

Interment will be in the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery on September 23, 2021.

A special thanks to our family for their love and care at June’s passing.

