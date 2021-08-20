AMBER Alert issued for two young boys from Carbon County

Derek Michael Rowley (Courtesy: Utah Department of Public Safety)

PRICE — A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for a man believed to be travelling across the state with two abducted boys.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office sent the alert just after midnight on Friday.

Authorities are looking for Derek Michael Rowley.

They believe he took two young boys and could be headed from Utah to Washington.

Rowley is 33 years old, 6-feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say the suspect has a tattoo of a crown on the left side of his neck, a tattoo of a skull on right hand, and tattoos on his left arm.

They believe 8-year-old Manson Rowley and 6-year-old Arson Magnum are with Rowley.

Both boys were last seen wearing pajamas. They have blonde hair and blue eyes.

Rowley could be traveling in a gold 2004 Chevy Silverado hauling a fifth-wheel camp trailer with Washington license plates, C66780T.

Deputies are asking the public to call Price Communications at (435) 637-0890 if you see them.

