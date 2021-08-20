COWBOY POETRY: My Favorite Pal

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

I took my place on horseback riding next to the old man. He’d wrangled for my

father. Everyone called him Old Dan.

His wrangling days were done yet rode the pack line at the end. My father said,

“Stay by his side. He might just be your friend.

“I know it’s hot and dusty, riding back there for a while. But this will do you good

and since you’re with him, wear a smile.”

So, Old Dan and I would always take our place there at the rear. Dan did all the

talking and I gave a listening ear.

I learned to call him Dan and Dan would call me Mr. Bryce. And everyday I’d get a

scoop of old cowboy advice.

One morning he was reminiscing of his younger days. He said he missed the gals

and all his flirting cowboy ways.

I didn’t know of flirting and was bashful to the core. If a pretty gal would smile,

I’d turn the darkest red for sure.

Dan could see my plight and said, “I’ve been there Mr. Bryce. Most gals will see

your bashfulness and turn from snub to nice.”

He said, “I’ve got some sound advice and use it as your guide. When it comes to

getting’ married, find a farm gal for your bride.”

I’d never even had a date, what’s more a fulltime gal. But Dan’s advice came from

his heart. By then my favorite pal.

The summer ended all too soon. My pal moved into town. I’d grab a 6 pack, head

on in. We’d slam a Pepsi down.

My time went by from boy to man and Dan turned ninety years. He asked me

‘bout a farm girl bride. Could not believe my ears!

So, I introduced my outdoor gal, Montana way upstate. And the twinkle in his eye

showed me approval of first rate.