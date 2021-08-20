‘False alarm’ temporarily evacuates Mount Logan Middle School

Written by Will Feelright
August 20, 2021

LOGAN — Students were evacuated temporarily from Mount Logan Middle School Friday afternoon. The unplanned clearing of classrooms and school grounds occurred after a reported alarm malfunction.

The glitch immediately dispatched fire fighters and law enforcement to the school as a precaution.

Principal Paul Wagner said the evacuation occurred during student’s lunch break. It was determined that students be held out of the school until a technician could ensure that the building was safe, rather than an unseen risk of fire or smoke within the walls or ceilings.

Crews later verified there was no fire in the building.

Wager said the school’s safety procedures were followed, and students were safe and accounted for. They were given time to finish their meals upon reentry.

