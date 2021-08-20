Franklin County Fair is back in style

File photo of Sage Hansen and her prized bovine Home-Slice at the 2019 Franklin County Fair

PRESTON – Back after COVID, the Franklin County Fair in Preston, Idaho is in full swing at the fairgrounds located at 186 W. 200 N. Preston. There is always a lot to do and see at the end of summer activity. There are only two days left and despite the recent rains. The large quonsets have antiques, clothes and quilts for inspection. The home good winners and ribbons will be on display as well as the commercial booths.

Some of the valley’s best food trucks in Cache and Franklin counties will be ready to serve anyone with an appetite.

Animals from rabbits and pigeons as well as cows and sheep livestock will also be ready for fair goers to see.

Some of the best talent in the county will be on display as local musicians and performers take the stage at the shelter. At 3:30 p.m. the county commissioners will be giving out free ice cream. At 4:30 is the Market Animal Sale and an hour later the band Rough Stock will perform live.

At 6:30 Valley Implement is sponsoring the Mini ex Rodeo and at 7 p.m. the Ninja Warrior Competition begin.

On Saturday, Aug. 21 there is a full day of activities beginning with the 7 a.m. Elks Breakfast, at 9 a.m. the ever-popular baby contest will begin at that same time the Jackpot Team Roping will begin at the rodeo arena.

At the shelter there will be dance groups on stage between 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. Oakwood Performing Arts group performance.

At 3 p.m. Nora Phillips will put on a show until the 3:30 p.m. fish scramble. The Band ACE will be up and then the Valley Implement Mini Ex Rodeo begin at 6:30 followed by the Bull Bonanza. The Bonanza is a challenge between bulls, vs local cowboys. The three days of activities is one of the favorites of the end of Summer weekend.