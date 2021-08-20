High School Football Scoreboard: Aug. 20, 2021

Written by Eric Frandsen
August 20, 2021
Ridgeline Football vs Park City, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Millville, Utah. (Rick Parker, Photographer)

Sky View 28, Bonneville 18
 – Next week: Sky View (2-0) at Rigby. The game will be broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Green Canyon 19, Park City 17
 – Next week: Green Canyon (2-0) vs Skyline, Idaho at Madison High School. The game will be broadcast on 100.9 FM LiteFM, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Clearfield 27, Bear River 14
 – Next week: Bear River (0-2) at Madison, Idaho on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Ridgeline 42, Stansbury 14
 – Next week: Ridgeline (2-0) vs Snow Canyon at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch in Cache County, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Logan 50, Juan Diego 21
 – Next week: Logan (2-0) vs Stansbury (1-1) at 6:15 p.m. on Merlin Olsen Field. The game will be broadcast on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Wasatch 51, Mountain Crest 3
 – Next week: Mountain Crest (0-2) vs Box Elder. The game will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.