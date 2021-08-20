High School Football Scoreboard: Aug. 20, 2021

Ridgeline Football vs Park City, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Millville, Utah. (Rick Parker, Photographer)

Sky View 28, Bonneville 18

– Next week: Sky View (2-0) at Rigby. The game will be broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Green Canyon 19, Park City 17

– Next week: Green Canyon (2-0) vs Skyline, Idaho at Madison High School. The game will be broadcast on 100.9 FM LiteFM, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Clearfield 27, Bear River 14

– Next week: Bear River (0-2) at Madison, Idaho on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Ridgeline 42, Stansbury 14

– Next week: Ridgeline (2-0) vs Snow Canyon at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch in Cache County, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Logan 50, Juan Diego 21

– Next week: Logan (2-0) vs Stansbury (1-1) at 6:15 p.m. on Merlin Olsen Field. The game will be broadcast on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Wasatch 51, Mountain Crest 3

– Next week: Mountain Crest (0-2) vs Box Elder. The game will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.