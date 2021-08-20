JBS provides $244K to Cache Community Food Pantry to build additional warehouse

Jake Netzley and Matt Whitaker move some boxes in on of the Food pantry freezers. The pantry is trying to get the funds to build an additional warehouse.

LOGAN – The Cache Community Food Pantry received a $244,000 donation from JBS USA’s Home Town Strong program recently to help build their 9,500 square-foot building to help alleviate food insecurity in the northern part of the state.

Matt Whitaker, the Executive Director of the pantry, said they need the extra building to house food donations when they get too many to fit in their current warehouse.

“We also need to house a clean room required by USDA to divide food into smaller portions,” he said. “We have a place now but isn’t adequate for our growing needs.”

They have a need for more refrigerator and freezer space. Sometimes after a food drive food is left outside in the elements because of lack of storage space.

“As the valley grows, we need to grow,” Whitaker said. “We are future-proofing so we are ready as the community gets bigger.”

The pantry also purchased a house and the lot that goes with it to give them room for trucks that deliver commodities. He said it will help kids who come with their parents.

“We would love to see it this spring if we can get the money,” Whitaker said. “We are growing; there is always an upward trend. We had a big increase during COVID.”

Funds donated by JBS will specifically be used to aid in the construction of the additional warehouse to expand storage capacity and remodel the current facility to accommodate increasing clientele.

“JBS has been a dedicated supporter of the Cache Community Food Pantry for many years. Because of their generosity, we have always been able to send fresh hamburger home with the families who appeal to us for help,” added Whitaker. “We are extremely grateful and excited for this financial gift as it will allow us to improve our services and reinforce our food supplies for the many families and agencies that we serve in our community.”

Additionally, the gift will provide monthly funds and food donations, enabling the organization to purchase food items that are not typically donated through other means.

“JBS USA is dedicated to feeding people around the world, and through the Hometown Strong initiative, these efforts can benefit our own backyard,” said Darren Olsen, JBS Hyrum plant manager. “This investment in the Cache Valley Food Pantry means we can focus on fighting food insecurity at home, and we are proud of this important partnership.”

Since September 2020, JBS USA has made a $1.7 million investment in Hyrum. Since then, JBS USA has worked closely with local leaders to determine where the funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs.